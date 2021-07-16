 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +125, Padres -144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Friday.

The Nationals are 24-22 on their home turf. Washington has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 25, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 20-21 away from home. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .367.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-8. Mark Melancon earned his second victory and Daniel Camarena went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI for San Diego. Sam Clay registered his second loss for Washington.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
MASN≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.