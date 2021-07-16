How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +125, Padres -144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Friday.

The Nationals are 24-22 on their home turf. Washington has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 25, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 20-21 away from home. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .367.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-8. Mark Melancon earned his second victory and Daniel Camarena went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI for San Diego. Sam Clay registered his second loss for Washington.

