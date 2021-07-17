 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 24-23 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .410 this season. Jakson Reetz leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Padres are 21-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .652 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 24-8. Chris Paddack earned his fifth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBI for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his seventh loss for Washington.

Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
MASN≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

