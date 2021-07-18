How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, MASN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Nationally, the game is available on TBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA, .88 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Nationals are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3.

The Padres have gone 21-21 away from home. San Diego has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 28, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 24-8. Chris Paddack recorded his fifth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBI for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his seventh loss for Washington.