How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, Washington D.C., and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

During the 2022 MLB season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (63-51, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (37-76, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -238, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Washington is 37-76 overall and 17-40 at home. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

San Diego is 63-51 overall and 30-27 on the road. The Padres have a 42-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 8-for-23 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 47 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .264 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (knee), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)