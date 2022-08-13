MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Padres take win streak into matchup with the Nationals

San Diego Padres (64-51, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (37-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -293, Nationals +238; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 37-77 overall and 17-41 in home games. The Nationals are 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 31-27 in road games and 64-51 overall. The Padres have gone 22-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 10-for-27 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .273 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)