How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. Game 1 of the Doubleheader is airing on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN2, while Game 2 is exclusively on Fox.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 13-16 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .304.

The Giants are 21-14 in road games. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.22, Anthony DeSclafani leads the staff with a mark of 3.09.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. DeSclafani earned his sixth victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Paolo Espino took his second loss for Washington.