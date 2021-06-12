 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. Game 1 of the Doubleheader is airing on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN2, while Game 2 is exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, Game 1 is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the opener of the doubleheader is on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

In both markets, Game 2 is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 13-16 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .304.

The Giants are 21-14 in road games. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.22, Anthony DeSclafani leads the staff with a mark of 3.09.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. DeSclafani earned his sixth victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Paolo Espino took his second loss for Washington.

