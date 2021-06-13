How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 14-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants have gone 22-15 away from home. San Francisco has hit 91 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads them with 14, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Jake McGee earned his second victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 1-for-4 with an RBI for San Francisco. Kyle Finnegan registered his second loss for Washington.