How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Giants visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (7-5, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 7.50 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Washington has a 3-4 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. The Nationals have a 2-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 7-5 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Giants are 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Nelson Cruz is 7-for-35 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Belt has a .263 batting average to lead the Giants, and has a double and three home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: day-to-day (oblique), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)