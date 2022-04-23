How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (8-5, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -162, Nationals +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop a three-game skid when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Washington has a 3-5 record in home games and a 6-9 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .227, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Francisco is 8-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Giants are 5-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has two home runs and nine RBI for the Nationals. Maikel Franco is 8-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and five RBI while hitting .234 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)