MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (10-5, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-11, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Nationals: Joan Adon (1-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants after losing four in a row.

Washington is 6-11 overall and 3-7 at home. The Nationals have gone 2-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 4-2 in home games and 10-5 overall. The Giants have hit 15 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .345 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has three doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 9-for-44 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has two home runs, three walks and nine RBI while hitting .255 for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josh Bell: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)