How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Seattle Mariners (45-42, second in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -110, Mariners -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners seek to prolong an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 30-58 record overall and a 14-31 record at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Seattle is 45-42 overall and 21-22 in road games. The Mariners are 33-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 home runs, 73 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .236 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 8-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 15 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .200 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mariners: 9-1, .244 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)