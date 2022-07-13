MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Mariners to start 2-game series

Seattle Mariners (45-42, second in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a two-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Washington has a 14-31 record at home and a 30-58 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle has a 21-22 record in road games and a 45-42 record overall. The Mariners are 32-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 8-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .266 for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 11-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .200 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Mariners: 9-1, .244 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)