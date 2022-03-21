How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
- TV: MASN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.
Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
