How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Cardinals visit the Nationals to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (52-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-8, 2.87 ERA, .99 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -183, Nationals +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Washington has a 15-36 record in home games and a 34-66 record overall. The Nationals have a 9-15 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis is 52-47 overall and 23-27 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .305 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 23 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 10-for-37 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs while hitting .256 for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 5-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)