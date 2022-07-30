MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Washington D.C., St. Louis, and most of the central parts of the U.S., the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (53-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 34-67 overall and 15-37 in home games. The Nationals have a 23-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 24-27 on the road and 53-47 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .321.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 24 home runs, 48 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .334 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-42 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)