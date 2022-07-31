MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals and Cardinals meet with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (53-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (35-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -115, Nationals -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington is 16-37 in home games and 35-67 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 24-28 record on the road and a 53-48 record overall. The Cardinals rank seventh in the NL with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell is second on the Nationals with a .308 batting average, and has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 57 RBI. Cesar Hernandez is 9-for-36 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-32 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hamstring), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (leg), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)