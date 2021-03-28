Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on March 28, 2021 Live Online
On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: MASN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Washington D.C., the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Nationals games all year long.
If you are a Cardinals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Midwest all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
