 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (4-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +105, Rays -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Nationals Tuesday.

The Nationals are 22-18 in home games in 2020. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .318 is eighth in the league. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Rays have gone 24-16 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .390 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 9-7. Brad Hand earned his third victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Washington. Diego Castillo registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
MASN2≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.