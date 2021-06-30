MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (1-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +108, Rays -127; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 23-18 on their home turf. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .249 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .310.

The Rays have gone 24-17 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .391 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .484 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Joe Ross notched his fifth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Rich Hill registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

