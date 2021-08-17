How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Washington Nationals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Fleming secured his 10th victory and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey took his 12th loss for Baltimore.