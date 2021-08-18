How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +155, Blue Jays -180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Toronto will square off on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 30-33 on their home turf. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 32-30 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .406.

The Nationals won the last meeting 12-6. Erick Fedde earned his fifth victory and Riley Adams went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Washington. Alek Manoah registered his second loss for Toronto.