How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Washington State Cougars face the Arizona State Sun Devils from Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Washington State vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Arizona State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Arizona State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Arizona State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Arizona State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Arizona State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Arizona State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Preview: Washington St. going for bowl eligibility when ASU visits

Arizona State (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington State (5-4, 2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington State by 8 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 27-15-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cougars hope to become bowl-eligible with a win in chilly Pullman while Arizona State seeks to keep its postseason hopes alive under interim coach Shaun Aguano. Washington State broke a three-game losing streak last weekend when they pounded Stanford 52-14 on the road. The Sun Devils lost 50-36 at No. 9 UCLA.

KEY MATCHUP

A porous Arizona State defense against a Washington State offense that scored 52 points and rushed for 306 yards against Stanford. The Sun Devils allowed 402 yards rushing to UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: QB Trenton Bourguet completed 38 of 49 passes for 349 yards against UCLA. Bourguet, who replaced Florida transfer Emory Jones in the starting lineup, has thrown for 966 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. RB Xazavian Valladay leads the FBS with 4,126 career yards, including 852 this year. The Wyoming transfer leads Pac-12 running backs with 12 touchdowns.

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward shook off a three-game slump as the Cougars beat Stanford, in part because of a stellar day by RB Nakia Watson. Freshman safety Jaden Hicks is the Pac-12 freshman player of the week after scooping up a fumble and returning it 17 yards for a touchdown against Stanford.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring (27 points per game). The Cougars lead the conference in fewest points allowed per game (20). … The Sun Devils have produced only 11 sacks. … Washington State’s running backs are at full strength and will attack a defense that allows 153 rushing yards per game … Washington State has given up a conference-high 30 sacks, and must find a replacement for star offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston, who suffered a season-ending injury last weekend.

