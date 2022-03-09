How to Watch California vs. Washington State Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Washington State Cougars face the California Golden Bears from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Washington State vs. California game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network

You can watch the Washington State vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Washington State vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. California game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. California game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. California game.

California vs. Washington State Game Preview: Washington State Cougars play the California Golden Bears in Pac-12 Tournament

California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars are 12-6 on their home court. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.3% from deep, led by Will Burghardt shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears are 5-15 against conference opponents. Cal allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington State won 68-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Michael Flowers led Washington State with 21 points, and Jalen Celestine led Cal with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Grant Anticevich is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. Jordan Shepherd is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 90.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.