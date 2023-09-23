How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

And then there were two. After the latest round of conference realignment, the Pac-12 has been decimated with only a pair of programs still remaining in the fold. Those two schools will square off on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Pullman, Washington. At 7 p.m. ET, the No. 21 Washington State Cougars will welcome No. 14 Oregon State Beavers to Martin Stadium. This game also will feature a pair of darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidates in OSU’s DJ Uiagalelei and Wazzu’s Cameron Ward. Don’t miss any of the action on Fox, which you can stream with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Martin Stadium | 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99164

Martin Stadium | 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99164 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Wazzu vs. OSU Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

The Washington State vs. Oregon State game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FOX on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Oregon State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Oregon State game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Oregon State on Fubo?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Oregon State game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Oregon State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Oregon State game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Washington State vs. Oregon State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Oregon State game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.