How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Washington State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Luke Fickell will take on his 19th-ranked, new-look Wisconsin Badgers out to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday for a Week 2 college football Power 5 matchup with the Washington State Cougars. The game will kick off in Pullman on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. If you are a cord-cutter, or you are dealing with blackouts because of the Spectrum and Disney dispute, you can stream with a live TV streaming service, and we’ve got the pros and cons of the best ones below.

How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Wisconsin Badgers

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Martin Stadium | 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99164

TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Washington State vs. Wisconsin Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Washington State vs. Wisconsin Game?

The Washington State vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ABC on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV?

Yes, you can. Sling TV offers ABC in its Blue plan in eight major markets across the country: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. So if you live near one of these cities, you can watch with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Wisconsin game on ABC with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on Fubo?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Wisconsin game on ABC with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Wisconsin game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Washington State vs. Wisconsin game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington State vs. Wisconsin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Washington State vs. Wisconsin game on the streaming service.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Preview: Washington State gets rare opportunity in primetime hosting No. 19 Wisconsin

No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Wisconsin by 6½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Luke Fickell’s first full season at Wisconsin gets an early test heading into what’s expected to be an amped environment at Washington State. The Badgers are the first Power Five non-conference opponent to visit Pullman since 1998 when Illinois made the trip West. Coupled with the Cougars looking impressive in their season-opening win over Colorado State and the collapse of the Pac-12 that’s left Washington State on the outside, this is not a normal home opener. For their part, the Badgers are very good and overwhelmed Buffalo in the season opener. And there’s a bit of revenge after Washington State’s upset win in Madison last year.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin’s run game vs. Washington State’s defensive front. While Wisconsin is supposed to be more of an “Air Raid” offense moving forward, its run game is still elite. The combo of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi combined for 298 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the opener against Buffalo. Washington State limited Colorado State to 37 yards rushing and less than 2 yards per carry in the opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: QB Tanner Mordecai. The Badgers didn’t need their new quarterback to throw the ball all over the field in the opening win against Buffalo. Mordecai was 24 of 31 for 189 yards and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions in his debut. The Badgers could get away with shaky play in the opener because of their run game. They may not be able to against the Cougars.

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward. After the season opener, Ward leads the country in total offense per game. Ward threw for 451 yards, added another 40 yards rushing and had four total touchdowns in the opener. His favorite target was WR Lincoln Victor, who had 11 catches for 168 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin has played just two true non-conference road games in the past 10 years – 2019 at South Florida and 2017 at BYU. … Washington State beat Illinois 20-13 in the 1998 season opener in Pullman. Prior to that game, the last time the Cougars hosted a Big Ten team in a “home game” was 1974 when it lost to No. 1 Ohio State in a game played at Husky Stadium in Seattle. … It will be Washington State’s first home game televised on ABC since the 2004 Apple Cup vs. Washington. … Washington State will honor former coach Mike Leach during Saturday’s game. Leach passed away last December. He coached Washington State from 2012-19.