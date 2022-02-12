How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Washington Huskies face the #4 Arizona Wildcats from Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Washington vs. Arizona game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Washington vs. Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona vs. Washington Game Preview: No. 4 Arizona faces Washington following Mathurin's 20-point game

Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 8-4 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona faces the Washington Huskies after Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points in Arizona’s 72-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies have gone 9-4 in home games. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Roberts averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 11-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 95-79 on Jan. 4. Mathurin scored 27 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Koloko is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Wildcats. Mathurin is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.