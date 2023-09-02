How to Watch Washington vs. Boise State 2023 Game Live Without Cable for Free

Michael Penix Jr., a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, is back to spearhead the #10-ranked Huskies’ charge into the new season. On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, watch the Washington Huskies face the Boise State Broncos from Husky Stadium.

The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Washington Huskies vs. Boise State Broncos

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Where : Husky Stadium | Seattle, WA 98105

: Husky Stadium | Seattle, WA 98105 TV Channel : ABC

: ABC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While the Washington vs. Boise State game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, you can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and Sling in select markets. Learn more about each of those options below.

About the Washington vs Boise State Game:

Boise State, known for their dominant rushing attack, aims to continue their winning tradition. The Broncos’ offense averaged over 200 rushing yards per game last year, and their dynamic trio of quarterback Taylen Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, who combined for 2,566 rushing yards, are all back in 2023 and looking to exploit the Huskies’ defense.

However, Washington’s head coach Kalen DeBoer, in his second season, has built an offensive powerhouse that ranked second in the nation in total offense last year. With Penix Jr. at the helm, the Huskies have the potential to light up the scoreboard and showcase their prowess on both sides of the ball. Penix Jr., a transfer from Indiana, had an impressive first season with Washington, throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns. He will be supported by a talented offensive group that averaged 515.8 total yards and 39.7 points per game in 2022.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Washington vs. Boise State game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on Fubo?

You can watch the Washington vs. Boise State game on ABC with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Boise State game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Boise State game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on Sling TV?

Sling offers ABC, but only in New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Fresno, and San Francisco. So if you live outside one of those markets, we suggest watching the the Washington vs. Boise State game on one of the options above. However, they do offer PAC-12 Network, which is where the Huskies will play some games. If you get Sling, you can also view college games on ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Boise State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Boise State game on the streaming service.

