How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Washington Huskies face the #12 UCLA Bruins from Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Washington vs. UCLA game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Washington vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. UCLA game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. UCLA game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Washington vs. UCLA on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. UCLA game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

UCLA vs. Washington Game Preview: Campbell leads No. 12 UCLA against Washington after 20-point performance

UCLA Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 9-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA takes on the Washington Huskies after Tyger Campbell scored 20 points in UCLA’s 94-55 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bruins have gone 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 18-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 76-50 on Feb. 20. Jaylen Clark scored 25 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Johnny Juzang is averaging 17 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.