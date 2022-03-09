 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Huskies vs. Utah Utes

The Washington vs. Utah game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. Washington Game Preview: Washington Huskies play the Utah Utes in Pac-12 Tournament

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 4-16 in conference games. Utah is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.