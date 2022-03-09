How to Watch Utah vs. Washington Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Huskies vs. Utah Utes

The Washington vs. Utah game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Washington vs. Utah on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Utah game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah vs. Washington Game Preview: Washington Huskies play the Utah Utes in Pac-12 Tournament

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 4-16 in conference games. Utah is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.