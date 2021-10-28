How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Preview: Washington takes on conference foe Atlanta

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Washington in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Raul Neto: out (left shoulder), Anthony Gill: out (right calf),

Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).