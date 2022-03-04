How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Young, Hawks set for matchup with the Wizards

Atlanta Hawks (30-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -3

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards. Young is fourth in the league scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Wizards are 6-6 against division opponents. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.7.

The Hawks have gone 19-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 1 the Hawks won 118-111 led by 26 points from Young, while Bradley Beal scored 24 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Young is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (hip).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot), Onyeka Okongwu: out (concussion), Lou Williams: day to day (hip), Trae Young: day to day (ankle).