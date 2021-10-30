How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Celtics set to do battle with Wizards Saturday

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (2-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wizards -4; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics.

Washington finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference games and 19-17 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Boston finished 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game last season, 46.1 in the paint, 17.9 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 27 the Wizards won 116-107 led by 25 points from Montrezl Harrell, while Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Celtics.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (left calf).