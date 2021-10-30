 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington + 31 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Celtics set to do battle with Wizards Saturday

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (2-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wizards -4; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics.

Washington finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference games and 19-17 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Boston finished 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game last season, 46.1 in the paint, 17.9 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 27 the Wizards won 116-107 led by 25 points from Montrezl Harrell, while Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Celtics.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (left calf).

