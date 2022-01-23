How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Washington

Boston Celtics (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards. Tatum ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 16-15 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are 16-13 in conference matchups. Boston has a 12-17 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 115-112 in overtime on Oct. 30, with Bradley Beal scoring 36 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tatum averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 45.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (neck spasms).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (reconditioning).