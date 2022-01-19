 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Wizards

Brooklyn Nets (27-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards. Durant leads the league averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Wizards are 16-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Nets are 19-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 104-90 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 23.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 24.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

Patty Mills averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Durant is shooting 50.3% and averaging 27.1 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Nets: DeAndre’ Bembry: out (back), James Johnson: out (illness), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Paul Millsap: out (personal), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

