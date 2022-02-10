How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Washington and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Brooklyn visits Washington, looks to end road slide

Brooklyn Nets (29-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Washington looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Wizards are 17-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is third in the NBA with 50.6 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The Nets have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.9 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Wizards 119-118 in their last meeting on Jan. 20. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points, and Beal led the Wizards with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 102.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 107.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Kevin Durant: out (knee), James Harden: out (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).