How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Brooklyn plays Washington for conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on Washington in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Washington went 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 113.5 points per game and shoot 49.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), T.J. Warren: out (foot).