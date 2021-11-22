How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington faces Charlotte, looks for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wizards are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 8.4 fast break points per game.

The Hornets are 2-2 against Southeast Division opponents. Charlotte gives up 113.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting on Nov. 18, with Terry Rozier scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LaMelo Ball averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is shooting 44.7% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 102.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (elbow).