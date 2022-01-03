How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Bridges and the Hornets visit conference foe Washington

Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Wizards have gone 3-5 against division opponents. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Bradley Beal averaging 6.4.

The Hornets are 5-2 against Southeast Division teams. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 109-103 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 23.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Miles Bridges is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols).