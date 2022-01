How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Washington

Chicago Bulls (22-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Washington Wizards. DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Wizards are 12-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls have gone 14-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the NBA scoring 110.8 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal is shooting 52.7% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

DeRozan is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 27.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (illness), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova: out (health protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).