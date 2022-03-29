How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup with the Wizards

Chicago Bulls (43-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -3; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Washington Wizards. DeRozan is sixth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Wizards are 23-23 in conference games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 49.2 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The Bulls are 28-19 in conference matchups. Chicago is third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.0% as a team from downtown this season. Lonzo Ball paces them shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 130-122 on Jan. 8. Zach LaVine scored 27 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 25.6 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).