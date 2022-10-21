 Skip to Content
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington faces conference rival Chicago

Chicago Bulls (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Washington in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 39.4 bench points last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 23.0 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: day to day (ankle), Corey Kispert: out (ankle), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (concussion).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

