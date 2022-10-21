Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington faces conference rival Chicago

Chicago Bulls (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Washington in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 39.4 bench points last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 23.0 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: day to day (ankle), Corey Kispert: out (ankle), Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (concussion).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).