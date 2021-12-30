How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Cleveland, aims to end home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Cleveland.

The Wizards are 11-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is third in the NBA with 49.9 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.4.

The Cavaliers are 13-7 against conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 4 the Cavaliers won 116-101 led by 32 points from Darius Garland, while Deni Avdija scored 16 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Garland is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health protocols), Bradley Beal: out (health protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: day to day (conditioning), Darius Garland: out (health protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols).