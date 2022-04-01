 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Dallas faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (48-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (33-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Washington.

The Wizards are 20-19 on their home court. Washington has a 12-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 21-17 on the road. Dallas averages 107.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 120-114 on Nov. 28. Bradley Beal scored 26 points points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (knee), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle).

