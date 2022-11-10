How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on November 10, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Dallas, looks to end home losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -3.5; over/under is 208.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Dallas looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

Washington finished 35-47 overall last season while going 21-20 at home. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 52-30 overall with a 23-18 record on the road last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 104.7 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Christian Wood: out (knee), Davis Bertans: out (knee).