How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Wizards face the Nuggets on 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (41-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Denver as losers of four straight games.

The Wizards are 17-17 on their home court. Washington is 11-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets have gone 21-15 away from home. Denver is 19-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 14. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Davis Bertans led the Wizards with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Will Barton is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 assists. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and nine assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).