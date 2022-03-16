 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Wizards face the Nuggets on 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (41-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Denver as losers of four straight games.

The Wizards are 17-17 on their home court. Washington is 11-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets have gone 21-15 away from home. Denver is 19-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 14. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Davis Bertans led the Wizards with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Will Barton is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 assists. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and nine assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.