How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (previously Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Detroit visits Washington following overtime win against Charlotte

Detroit Pistons (15-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Washington Wizards after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime.

The Wizards are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 7-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 11-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.2.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 in their last matchup on Feb. 15. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 23 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle).