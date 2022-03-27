How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Golden State in non-conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (48-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (31-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards take on the Golden State Warriors in out-of-conference play.

The Wizards have gone 18-18 in home games. Washington is 12-6 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 19-17 on the road. Golden State averages 111.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 15 the Warriors won 126-112 led by 47 points from Stephen Curry, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Curry is shooting 43.7% and averaging 25.5 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (neck).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).