How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Houston visits Washington, aims to break road skid

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Washington looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Wizards are 10-6 in home games. Washington has a 7-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 3-18 on the road. Houston gives up 115.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 10.8 points. Bradley Beal is averaging 29 points and 8.9 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eric Gordon is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 assists. Christian Wood is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Tremont Waters: out (health protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

