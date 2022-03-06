How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Kuzma, Wizards host the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (22-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Wizards are 21-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers have gone 11-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 113-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chris Duarte is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (hip).

Pacers: Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).