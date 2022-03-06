 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Kuzma, Wizards host the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (22-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Wizards are 21-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers have gone 11-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 113-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chris Duarte is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (hip).

Pacers: Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.