How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Washington, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Outside those markets, the game is on ESPN, which you can watch on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays conference foe Indiana

Indiana Pacers (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Indiana square off on Friday.

Washington went 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 31.5 from beyond the arc.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Wizards won 114-107 in the last matchup on Oct. 19.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: day to day (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee).